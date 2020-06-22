Former Miami Starting QB Jarren Williams Is Transferring

Jarren Williams, Miami’s starting quarterback for much of the 2019 season, is transferring out of the Hurricanes’ program.

The former four-star quarterback recruit is reportedly transferring to Garden City Community College.

Garden City C.C. is one of the top JUCO programs in the country. The Kansas program has been featured on Netflix’s hit show, Last Chance U.

The school has previously served as a temporary landing spot for future NFL players in Tyreek Hill and Nick Marshall. Williams is obviously hoping to be next on that list.

Williams’ signing with Garden City C.C. was made official on social media.

@Jarren2Williams inks national letter of intent with @GCCC_FOOTBALL. "You can't put a price on experience," Head Coach, @tcminnick11 said. He played in 12 games as a redshirt freshman at Miami in 2019, throwing for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/8nZCOqUyK6 — Broncbuster Athletics (@sportsbuster) June 22, 2020

Williams completed 169 of 276 passes for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2019 season. He’s expected to be eligible to play right away for Garden City C.C. The school is set to open its season against Hutchinson C.C. on Aug. 20 at home.

His departure from the Hurricanes is likely a result of the program adding a big-time quarterback transfer this offseason in D’Eriq King.

The former Houston Cougars star transferred into the Miami program this offseason. He’s viewed as the probable starter for the Hurricanes, who are set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Temple.

Williams, a Georgia native, could transfer to a bigger program following his stop at Garden City C.C.