Another college football star has opted out of the 2020 season, joining Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Gregory Rousseau, one of the top 2021 defensive prospects, informed Manny Diaz Thursday that he won’t be playing this season. The star edge-rusher is considered a top 10 pick lock for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rousseau’s decision sparks a new trend within college football. Given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season, top NFL Draft prospects don’t have much of a reason to play. Instead, opting out ensures player health and safety ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rousseau was a star for the improved Miami defense last season. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound edge-rusher had 54 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 13 games. Unless he changes his mind, it looks like we’ve seen Rousseau’s last college down.

BREAKING: Greg Rousseau has told Manny Diaz he will not be playing football this season. — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) August 6, 2020

There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for the Hurricanes. Gregory Rousseau is considered one of the best defensive players in all of college football.

Rousseau’s decision isn’t all to surprising, though. Given the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season, in the midst of a pandemic, there’s not too many incentives for top prospects to play. Opting out allows Rousseau to begin training for the 2021 NFL Draft, which could prove to be a major advantage over competitors.

Miami’s defense took a hit on Thursday. But with Manny Diaz at the helm, he’ll find a way to fill the void left behind by Rousseau.