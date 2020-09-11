Here’s Why Tate Martell Didn’t Play In Miami’s Season Opener

The strange case of Tate Martell’s college football career took another strange turn yesterday when he was a late scratch for Miami’s opener against UAB.

Speaking to the media after the game, head coach Manny Diaz revealed that Tate Martell was suspended. He would not elaborate but specified that it was a team matter.

It’s yet another major setback for the former four-star quarterback from Ohio State. He appeared in only a handful of games for Miami last year after transferring, and ended his first season with just one pass thrown.

Diaz gave the bulk of the reps at quarterback to former Houston transfer D’Eriq King. He went 15 of 23 for 141 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, King added another 12 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

N’Kosi Perry came in late to close out the 31-14 Miami win. He had two completions for 14 yards.

Manny Diaz said QB Tate Martell was suspended for tonight's opener (team matter) — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) September 11, 2020

Tate Martell is expected to be reinstated for Miami’s game next weekend against ACC rival Louisville. But whatever it is that got him suspended is likely to keep him in Manny Diaz’s doghouse.

Martell chose to leave Ohio State in 2019 after Justin Fields transferred from Georgia. With signs pointing to him not winning the starting job from his fellow sophomore, he joined the Hurricanes. But he ultimately couldn’t beat out N’Kosi Perry or Jarren Williams for the starting job.

Will Tate Martell start any games for Miami in 2020?