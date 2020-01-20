Houston QB D’Eriq King Announces Transfer Decision

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King officially confirmed on Twitter moments ago that he will transfer to Miami for his final collegiate season.

King officially entered the NCAA transfer portal one week ago. After doing so, he took a visit to Miami and was reportedly eyeing a visit to Maryland.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that King was transferring to The U. Now, it is official.

“Story is still being written… LETS GO,” King’s announcement read.

King will be immediately eligible at Miami in 2020 and that’s great news for head coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes experienced struggles at the quarterback position during a disappointing 2019 season.

In 2018, King broke out at Houston, throwing for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 674 yards and 14 scores. This fall, he played in four games for the Cougars before electing to redshirt.

King passed for 663 yards, six touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in those four contests.