Infamous College Football Booster Released From Prison

Nevin Shapiro, the booster who gained college football infamy for his role in the 2011 Miami athletics scandal, has been released from prison.

According to Yahoo Sports, Shapiro has been transferred to home confinement to serve out the rest of his 20-year prison sentence, which began in 2011. He was not scheduled for release until 2027. However, Shapiro was deemed at-risk for COVID-19 and moved in a statewide initiative to reduce prison populations.

Shapiro released a statement, apologizing to his victims in the Ponzi scheme that got him imprisoned. The 51-year-old former booster said he intends to use his freedom to spend time with his parents.

“This has been a life-altering experience,” Shapiro said. “I have never stopped thinking about my victims and I’m looking forward to spending time with my parents who I need to care for. I am looking forward to moving forward with my life.”

Convicted ponzi schemer and former Miami Hurricane booster Nevin Shapiro has been released from federal prison to home confinement. Story with @CharlesRobinson https://t.co/vVm4TNmv59 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 12, 2020

Shapiro was a prominent booster for the Hurricanes during the 2000s. He reportedly donated $2 million between 2002 and 2010, giving significant support to the football and basketball teams.

But the investigation in Shapiro’s white collar crimes in 2010 revealed that he gave millions in improper benefits to dozens of Miami players during the 2000s.

Despite the evidence though, Miami did not suffer penalties on the level of SMU or even USC. The Hurricanes got three years probation, while the football and men’s basketball team lost scholarships.

Plenty of people are still annoyed at how easy Miami got off there. Colin Cowherd pointed out the disparity today.

Remarkable how light the punishment was for Canes football and how harsh it was for USC. https://t.co/ukPkpNODKT — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 17, 2020

