Injury Update For Miami Hurricanes QB D’Eriq King

Over the weekend, star college football quarterback D’Eriq King announced he was returning to Miami for another year.

“Let’s run it back!” he typed into Twitter before announcing he was returning for another year. “Decision made,” King said in the caption of the video he posted to Twitter.

Just a few days after announcing his plans to return for next season, King suited up against Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Unfortunately, it looks as though King may have suffered a significant injury.

The star quarterback raced around an Oklahoma State defender before another defender tackled him low. King immediately fell to the turf and grabbed at his knee.

King was helped off the field, but had a significant limp while doing so.

Here’s video of the play.

King transferred from Houston to Miami before the 2020 college football season kicked off. His arrival at Miami immediately placed the Hurricanes in contention for an ACC title.

The Hurricanes started the season well and sat at 8-1 with a chance to compete in a major bowl game. Unfortunately, Miami suffered a blowout loss at the hands of North Carolina to end the regular season.

King put together a great 2020 season, throwing for 2,573 yards with 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added 520 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

We hope the injury to the Hurricanes star isn’t as serious as it initially looked.