On Tuesday night, the No. 9 overall recruit in the country announced announced his commitment, choosing between two elite college football programs.

In February, James Williams, a five-star athlete recruit, announced Alabama, Clemson and Georgia were among his final three. Earlier this summer, he eliminated Dabo Swinney and the Tigers and Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide from the list.

Williams also added the Miami Hurricanes, who did not initially make his list of top programs. That gave him a final two of Georgia and Miami.

In March 2018, Williams committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Just over a year later, backed off of that commitment. However, it looked like the Hurricanes were back in the mix.

After looking out of the race, Manny Diaz and company won in the end, landing the commitment from Williams.

Here’s his announcement.

I know my momma prond of what her son becoming 💯 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/Iqye4iTPou — James Williams (@Begreat_20) July 22, 2020

According to 247Sports’ panel of experts, the Bulldogs were the overwhelming favorite to land Williams. All nine of the Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports were for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

So much for those predictions.

Williams is the No. 1 athlete recruit in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Florida.

Barton Simmons, a recruit analyst for 247Sports, likened Williams to a young Isaiah Simmons. The former Clemson linebacker lit up college football last season en route to becoming a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.