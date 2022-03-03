The Miami Hurricanes have been very slow and methodical in adding assistants to head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff. But the addition of Jason Taylor might be their biggest one yet.

According to 247Sports, Taylor is joining the Hurricanes as a defensive analyst in an off-the-field role. Taylor has no college coaching experience but has spent the last five years as the top defensive assistant at the Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

Though Taylor has no prior ties to the Miami Hurricanes, he has extremely strong ties to the city of Miami. He played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons for the Dolphins and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks.

Hurricanes fans are understandably thrilled by the move. They’re so excited for the addition of Taylor and Miami legend Ed Reed that they can’t wait for September:

The 2021 season was a major disappointment for the Hurricanes. Despite going 7-5, they struggled out the gate and had a number of internal issues that got a lot of people fired.

But Miami made the biggest splash they could, prying team legend Mario Cristobal out of Oregon and naming him their new head coach. Cristobal promptly reached out and landed two top assistants: Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and longtime assistant coach Kevin Steele.

Cristobal is quickly earning the confidence of ‘Canes fans everywhere. And it isn’t even the summer yet.

Will Jason Taylor be a good hire for Miami?