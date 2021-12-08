Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Miami Hiring Mario Cristobal

This week Mario Cristobal became the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, returning to the team he won two national titles with under Jimmy Johnson in 1989 and 1991. And his former coach couldn’t be happier for him.

In a recent statement, Johnson congratulated Cristobal on returning to Miami. He complimented Cristobal’s energy and recruiting, and for being a proven winner.

“I’ve known the Cristobal family for 30 years recruiting and coaching both Mario and Luis (Cristobal),” Johnson said. “Mario has proven he’s a winner at the highest level. He brings energy and shown he’s an outstanding recruiter. The U can be excited to bring Mario home.”

Cristobal is a Miami native who played offensive line under Johnson for several years. He later got his first coaching gig with the Hurricanes and got a second stint with the team as well before moving on to bigger and bigger jobs.

Welcome Home Mario https://t.co/ig72Lt7839 — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) December 8, 2021

In hiring Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes get a coach who has completely turned two programs around.

Cristobal started by leading FIU to a Sun Belt title and first-ever bowl win in 2010. He went 27-47 overall but 20-26 in the conference.

But it was Oregon where Cristobal really emerged as one of the elite coaches. After taking over for the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, Cristobal went 35-13 with two conference titles and three trips to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

His biggest accomplishment was leading the Ducks to a Rose Bowl win in 2019.

But Cristobal now have the chance to restore the program that gave him his big break back to the heights of college football.