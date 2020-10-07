Joel Klatt Has Blunt Message For 2 Major College Football Programs

Miami football might be off to a blazing start this season, but Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt still thinks the Hurricanes and one other major program should be humble.

Klatt appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” today where he discussed the 3-0 Hurricanes at length. Miami is coming off a blowout win over Florida State and is ranked seventh heading into Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Clemson.

Klatt offered plenty of praise for the ‘Canes and head coach Manny Diaz, saying the team’s defense is excellent and quarterback D’Eriq King has also been impressive.

However, when Cowherd started saying that college football is better when Miami and USC “have swagger and are arrogant,” Klatt vehemently disagreed.

“Miami, you’ve got a really good team. You should be in the top 10. I’ve got you in the top 10. What have you done in the last decade to brag about?” Klatt asked. “USC, what have you done in the last decade to brag about? Falsely humble? They better be humble. They’ve been down in the dirt for a decade.”

"What have Miami and USC done in the last decade to brag about? They better be humble. They've been down in the dirt." — @JoelKlatt pic.twitter.com/zhJHU51is3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 7, 2020

Come for Klatt’s take here, stay for Cowherd’s out of nowhere Ricky Martin reference.

Now, it is true that we’ve been here before when it comes to asking if Miami was “back.” The Hurricanes have caught people’s attention only to falter multiple times, most recently in 2017.

However, this does feel like a team with some staying power. Even with a loss this weekend, Miami still could wind up earning a rematch with Clemson in the ACC title game.

Of course, if they beat the Tigers, that’s a different story. Then they are in the early national championship conversation.