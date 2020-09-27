Joel Klatt Releases His New Top 10 After Wild Saturday

Week 4 of the 2020 college football season was a wild one to say the least. Defending national champion LSU and Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma were both stunned at home by unranked teams. So Joel Klatt has had to make some big adjustments to his new top 10.

LSU had no answer to Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense, giving up an SEC record 623 passing yards to KJ Costello. Clearly the departures and missed players will play a bigger role in how the team performs this year than we thought.

As for Oklahoma, we’ve always known that defense was their biggest liability. But they’ve now lost back-to-back games against Kansas State, and looked even worse this time. That will certainly be held against them in College Football Playoff voting even if they win out from this point.

Needless to say, both of those one loss teams were out of Klatt’s top 10 this week. With so many undefeated teams still out there, it may be weeks before we see either LSU or Oklahoma back in contention, if at all.

Here is Joel Klatt’s Top 10 after Week 4:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Florida Auburn Georgia Penn State Miami Notre Dame Texas

🙌📈 @CanesFootball makes the jump into @joelklatt's Top 10! Do you agree with his list? pic.twitter.com/lsRdJkjFg6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2020

Ohio State will likely retain its top 10 spot on Joel Klatt’s list until they start playing. The Buckeyes just have too much talent to be surpassed before getting a chance to take the field. The same goes for Penn State.

While LSU may have faltered, a quartet of SEC powers didn’t. Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Georgia all look like SEC title contenders after playing their first games this week.

The Miami Hurricanes are increasingly looking like the real deal in the ACC. They’ll get to put their 3-0 record on the line in just two weeks against ACC juggernaut Clemson.

Of course, it could be Notre Dame coming out of the ACC too. Tiebreakers will be crucial in finding out who gets to face off for the ACC title given the uneven schedule.

As for Texas, they just barely retained their top 10 spot after a close call against Texas Tech. Much like Oklahoma, their defense is a liability that could cost them down the line. But for now, they’re still in title contention.

Who do you think should have been on Joel Klatt’s Top 10 list?