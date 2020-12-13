Kirk Herbsteit Stunned By College Football Blowout Today

We’re not sure if anyone predicted Miami would get blown out the way it did by UNC today. Kirk Herbstreit definitely didn’t foresee it happening.

The No. 10 Hurricanes were dominated from start to finish by the 17th-ranked Heels, losing 62-26 at home. Miami did actually take a 3-0 lead, but that was the high point of the afternoon for Manny Diaz’s team.

UNC running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter combined for rush for 544 (!) yards, the most ever by a duo in NCAA history. In total, the Heels hung up 778 yards of total offense against an outmanned Miami defense.

Calling the game for ESPN, Herbstreit was left dumbfounded in the booth, unable to describe what he was seeing from the Hurricanes.

“I just can’t figure out how Miami showed up to play the way they did tonight. There’s really no explanation,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “It’d be the last thing based on the way — this team looked like they were getting over the hump with close wins over Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Virginia, those are close wins that, in the past, they would lose those games. But they fought and, I thought, were really building something special. To have this kind of performance at the end of the year, it’s just shocking. “…It’s not that they are down 62-26. It’s like they didn’t get on the bus to come over to the stadium. It’s like they’re not even here. That’s the thing that is shocking. Based on everything you have seen from this team, how they’ve played, how they’ve come together, I just can’t believe it.”

Before today, Miami’s only loss of the season came against Clemson. The Hurricanes also had wins over Pittsburgh, NC State and Virginia and routed lowly Duke and Florida State.

However, while Miami has had a solid season overall, and should be headed to a decent bowl game, it is clear the ‘Canes are not in the upper tier of the ACC, which features Clemson and Notre Dame, with UNC right behind them.