Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For Miami After Saturday Night’s Win

There were only a few dozen teams taking the college football field on Saturday, but few stood out as well as the Miami Hurricanes. And you can count Kirk Herbstreit among those who were very impressed.

But the ESPN analyst had a word of caution for Miami following their 47-34 win over Louisville. Speaking to fellow announcer Chris Fowler in the waning moments of the game, he warned Miami not to buy into the inevitable local media hype.

Herbstreit said that they should stay off social media and focus on maintaining the unity that’s gotten them this far. He reminded the Hurricanes that they have “a long way to go” before they’re truly in contention for anything.

“The next challenge for Miami is to not listen to the local media. Don’t get on social media. Keep your nose down and stay together as a team and keep grinding,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “Don’t listen to any of the hype. The guys who have suffered through the pain, the long bus rides and (quiet) flights… the agonizing pain… they need to hold onto that and not celebrate too much because there’s such a long way to go.”

That may prove easier said than done though.

We like to call it a passion We can't be sitting, relaxin' pic.twitter.com/4y9nkmDPcr — Canes F😷😷tball (@CanesFootball) September 20, 2020

Miami has logged just one 10-win season since moving to the ACC in 2004. They’ve yet to win the ACC title and have just one bowl win in the past 13 years.

Everything seems to be clicking for the Hurricanes right now, and it’s going to be hard to temper that excitement.

The next two games will prove to be a massive test though. They get a desperate Florida State team next week, followed by national title contending Clemson on October 10.

Will the ‘Canes be in ACC title contention by the end of the season?