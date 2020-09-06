Kirk Herbstreit Names His College Football Playoff ‘Sleeper’ Team

The 2020 college football season officially kicked off on Saturday, with several games taking place and College GameDay holding its first show of the year.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew made their College Football Playoff picks for the season.

This could be an odd season for the College Football Playoff, with two major conferences – the Big Ten and the Pac-12 – likely not participating. It could come down to just the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

Will any dark horse teams make a serious run at it?

Herbstreit named one possible “sleeper” team. The ESPN analyst likes Miami in that role.

“I try to reach out of the SEC and grab somebody in the ACC,” Herbstreit said. “Everyone’s talking about Notre Dame coming in and of course Clemson. I really think D’Eriq King going over to Miami, with the players he has to work with over there, I just feel Miami has always been missing a quarterback. If the Canes had a quarterback, it makes the defense play better, the offensive line can play better, the running game. Everything can be impacted by a belief in that position.”

Kirk Herbstreit just said the Canes are his sleeper team to make the CFP. — Ian Hest (@IanHest) September 5, 2020

King has the potential to be one of the top players in the ACC in 2020. If he is, watch out for the Hurricanes.

Miami opens its 2020 season on Thursday against UAB.