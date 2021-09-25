Kirk Herbstreit Questions 1 Major Program’s Commitment To Football

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit didn’t pull any punches when talking about the Miami Hurricanes this Saturday morning.

During this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, Herbstreit addressed the Hurricanes’ recent struggles and even shared his thoughts on why the program has just one double-digit win season since 2004.

“I go all the way back to 2006, it was the last year that Larry Coker was the coach there. That’s 15 years,” Herbstreit said. “Miami has averaged 7-5 since 2006. They’ve had five head coaches. You just think about it, with the Orange Bowl gone, the student body has to drive 45 minutes to go to their games. You’ve got an athletic department that clearly is not really showing that this is something they are willing to try and make change. There was an article from Barry Jackson this week that came out and said that the president basically told the AD ‘Sports, you’re on your own. That’s your thing.’ I don’t know if that’s true, it was in an article.”

Herbstreit believes Miami’s president, athletic director and coach aren’t on the same page. As long as that remains the case, the Hurricanes won’t have much success.

“College football, you look at the powerhouse programs, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State — president, AD, coach — same vision,” Herbstreit explained. “They’re aligned in their vision for what needs to happen. Recruiting, budget, staff. Whatever it needs, that’s what it takes. Miami doesn’t have that.

“So I don’t think it matters who the head coach is. Until you get a president and an AD and a coach together on the same page, I guess football doesn’t matter. It matters to the alums and the brotherhood — The U — but I’m not sure it matters to the people making decisions. If they don’t change that, it doesn’t matter who the head coach is.”

Wow, Herbstreit with a very warranted evisceration of “The U” #Canes pic.twitter.com/5CKiOZj55T — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) September 25, 2021

Miami head coach Manny Diaz knows what’s expected out of him and the rest of the coaching staff. He admit earlier this week that it’s do-or-die time for them.

“I’m able to insulate myself from that because I don’t read these types of things during the course of the season, but I’m not stupid,” Diaz said. “I coach at the University of Miami. I understand the tradition and the pride of this place. I understand the standard.”

A win over Central Connecticut this afternoon won’t change the way the college football world currently views Miami. A loss, on the other hand, would make a bad situation even worse.