Kirk Herbstreit Says 1 College QB Reminds Him Of Russell Wilson

The 2020 college football season is still young, but it appears one quarterback already has Kirk Herbstreit’s attention. Earlier this week, the ESPN analyst compared an ACC newcomer to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

During an appearance on the Hurricane Hotline on 560 WQAM, Herbstreit compared Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King to Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson.

King looked incredible in his second start for Miami, as he finished with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns on the road against Louisville.

It’s somewhat unfair to compare King to an elite NFL quarterback after just two starts for the Hurricanes, so Herbstreit made sure to provide some context to his player comparison. He believes what King is showing in Miami right now is similar to what we saw when Wilson transferred to Wisconsin.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say about his player comparison for King, via 247Sports:

“Russell Wilson comes to mind for me,” Herbstreit said. “He left N.C. State and showed up in Madison. He was there for four weeks and was voted unanimously a team captain. His temperament and his style with the way he carried himself reminds me of D’Eriq King—not what we saw of him against the Patriots the other night, but as a college player—he reminds me of D’Eriq King in a similar situation.”

In his only season with the Badgers, Wilson threw for 3,175 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

King might not be as accurate of a passer as Wilson was during his collegiate career, but he’s a dynamic athlete that can also terrorize defenses with his speed in the open field.

We’ll see if King can continue his hot start and get the Hurricanes to 3-0 on the season this weekend.