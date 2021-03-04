Longtime College Football Media Figure, Orange Bowl ‘Icon’ Dies

A longtime college football media figure and beloved Orange Bowl spokesman has passed away.

Larry Wahl, a longtime media relations figure for the Miami Hurricanes and former Orange Bowl executive, has died at 67.

The Miami Herald reported on Wahl’s passing on Wednesday night.

Wahl, one of the most-beloved figures in the South Florida sports scene, served as a spokesman for the Orange Bowl, Miami Hurricanes, New York Yankees, ABC Sports and more, according to The Herald.

“Horribly sad news for South Florida and beyond. God knows with a heavy heart I wrote this obituary,” Susan Miller Degnan tweeted.

Wahl reportedly passed away following complications of his 2018 diagnosis of multiple myeloma – a blood cancer.

The former sports media figure had served as the vice president of communications for the Orange Bowl from 2007 until he retired this past January.

Wahl previously worked in media relations for the New York Yankees and Miami Hurricanes. He was truly loved by those within the Miami football program.

“Just a great, positive guy,’’ former Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson told the Herald. “Larry completely loved the Hurricanes and we helped him as much as we could by winning it all in ‘87. I loved working with him.’’

This is such sad news — Larry Wahl was a bright light, and had the respect of so many people. Met him at the Orange Bowl and he joked, “You know, I lost track of how many times George Steinbrenner fired me.” Please keep Larry and his family and friends in your thoughts. https://t.co/pDP3oieRlZ — Rachel Lenzi 😷 (@rachelmlenzi) March 4, 2021

Our thoughts are with Larry’s friends and family.

May he rest in peace.