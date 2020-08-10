Legendary College Football Coach Recovering From Home Fall

Legendary college football coach Howard Schnellenberger is currently recovering from a fall which resulted in injury.

Schnellenberger recently fell at his home and suffered a subdural hematoma. He was taken to the hospital as a result. He has since been moved to a recovery center where Schnellenberger will rehab from his injury.

“Florida Atlantic University athletics is wishing Howard Schnellenberger, FAU’s inagural head football coach, a speedy recovery following a recent fall,” FAU released in a statement. “The legendary football coach recently fell at his Boynton Beach home and suffered a subdural hematoma. After a hospital stay, he has been moved to a rehab/recovery center.”

Schnellenberger’s wife, Beverlee, isn’t permitted to visit her husband due to current pandemic restrictions. She’s keeping in contact with medical personnel in the hospital during this time.

“Our prayers are for a full and speedy recovery,” Beverlee said. “Howard has been working with a medical staff that has been my lifeline during a time that doesn’t permit visitation.”

Schnellenberger is a beloved icon in the football community. He spent 56 years of his life on the sidelines coaching in the game he loves.

Schnellenberger was the first head coach to win a championship with the Miami Hurricanes. He later went onto coach at Louisville, Oklahoma and FAU. He also spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

We’re certainly wishing Schnellenberger the best during this difficult time.