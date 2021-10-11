Look: D’Eriq King Deletes Tweet About His Surgery News

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King has not played for several weeks due to a shoulder injury. But King appears to be at odds with head coach Manny Diaz over his need for season-ending surgery.

On Monday, Diaz announced that King opted for surgery, ending his season with the Hurricanes after three games. But King appeared to take issue with Diaz’s choice of wording, retweeting Hurricanes insider Manny Navarro with one word, “Opted?”

King quickly deleted the tweet, but not before plenty of people got screenshots of what he said. He replaced that retweet with a new tweet saying, “God doesn’t make mistakes (heart emoji).”

Plenty of college football fans are showing King the love this morning. Many believe that this incident between the two might spell the beginning of the end for Diaz in Miami.

Miami HC Manny Diaz announced D’Eriq King opted to have season-ending surgery… King: pic.twitter.com/rNWLoxhOdv — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 11, 2021

But Hurricanes insider Manny Navarro wanted to clarify the situation with D’Eriq King and his shoulder injury. Taking to Twitter, Navarro explained that King was initially told he needed surgery but wanted second opinions on it.

King got those second opinions, and reportedly still was not able to play through his shoulder injury.

FYI… I want to be crystal clear D'Eriq King didn't opt to have surgery in the sense he chose to over gutting it out and playing. I wrote opt in because he was hurt against Michigan State, was told he needed surgery, got second opinions and wanted to come back but couldn't. https://t.co/l7R99DNEHa — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) October 11, 2021

D’Eriq King is a sixth-year senior who is in his second year with Miami after spending his first four with Houston.

Last year he started 11 games for Miami and completed 64-percent of his passes for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions. King led Miami to the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State, but lost in a 37-34 shootout.

Will this shoulder injury mark the end of D’Eriq King’s college football career? And does it have wider implications for Manny Diaz?