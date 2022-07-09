Look: Jimmy Johnson Sends Message To 5-Star Miami Commit

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson has a message for Mario Cristobal's latest five-star commit.

This Saturday, five-star edge Jayden Wayne announced his commitment to the University of Miami. He picked the Hurricanes over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State and Oregon.

Wayne is the second five-star recruit to join Miami's 2023 recruiting class.

Just moments ago, Johnson sent a message to Wayne on Twitter.

"Welcome to the U…you’ll love it! Jimmy Johnson," he said.

It's not everyday you get a message from the great Jimmy Johnson. Wayne should probably get that printed out and framed.

It's a good time to be a Miami Hurricanes fan. Wayne is the second five-star recruit Cristobal has landed this offseason.

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa announced his commitment to Miami earlier this month.

And don't forget about Miami's quarterback commit. Jaden Rashada is currently a four star, but has potential to earn the coveted fifth star by the end of his senior season in high school.

Cristobal has things on an upward trajectory in Coral Gables.