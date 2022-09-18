Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral

CHAPEL HILL, NC - OCTOBER 06: The Miami Hurricanes' cheerleaders celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kenan Stadium on October 6, 2007 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina defeated Miami 33-27. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time.

There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.

"College football is a study in contrasts," wrote ESPN's Dave Wilson in a tweet sharing the pic.

Different uniforms for each group, but they look like they're having fun at the game, and really, isn't that what really matters?

On the field, the Aggies picked up a badly-needed win over a ranked opponent after losing to Appalachian State in Week 2. The Texas A&M defense held the Hurricanes without a touchdown in a 17-9 victory.

Texas A&M, ranked 23rd, will host No. 10 Arkansas next week while Miami will host Middle Tennessee State.