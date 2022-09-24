Look: Miami Hurricanes Crowd Is Embarrassing

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 02: Larry Brihm Jr. #2 of the Bethune Cookman Wildcats passes during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Interest in the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes appears to be at an all-time low.

A few thousands fans, and that's about it, showed up to watch Miami play Middle Tennessee. Can you blame them? A lackluster opponent will do that for crowd attendance.

Still, interest in the Hurricanes was supposed to rise with Cristobal at the helm. But it looks like may take a few more years to garner expected audiences.

What a joke. Miami brought this on itself by scheduling Middle Tennessee, though.

The good news for the Hurricanes is attendance should improve next week. They host the Tar Heels of North Carolina in a pivotal ACC game on Oct. 8.