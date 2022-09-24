Look: Miami Off To Brutal Start vs. Middle Tennessee

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Miami was supposed to come out firing on all cylinders this Saturday against Middle Tennessee, especially after losing to Texas A&M last weekend. However, the complete opposite of that has happened.

The Hurricanes have looked downright terrible in the first quarter against the Blue Raiders.

For starters, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has struggled. He has 27 passing yards and two interceptions thus far.

Van Dyke's second interception of the game was returned for a touchdown.

Here's the brutal interception from Van Dyke:

Though it's hard to believe, Middle Tennessee has a 17-3 lead over Miami.

There's still plenty of time for the Hurricanes to turn this game around. Until that happens though, Mario Cristobal's squad will receive a ton of heat from the fans.

In order to get their comeback bid trending in the right direction, the Hurricanes will need to take better care of the football. They already have three turnovers in the first half.

This Saturday's game involving Middle Tennessee and Miami is being televised on the ACC Network.