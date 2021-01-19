Look: Miami QB Tate Martell Breaks Silence On Social Media

Tate Martell hasn’t posted on social media since Sept. 15 of last year. He finally broke his social-media silence on Tuesday.

Martell’s future is unclear. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic, which also put his future at Miami in jeopardy.

Martell hasn’t been able to carve out a role with the Hurricanes just yet. The same also occurred during his time at Ohio State, and he left because of it. There is growing optimism Martell will stick it out at Miami to try and earn a prominent role in the offense.

Whatever Martell’s future holds, he’s clearly working hard to improve his craft. The former high school football star finally broke his silence on social media, posting pictures of his latest training session.

“Just had to get my mind right, that’s it,” Martell wrote in his caption.

Take a look.

just had to get my mind right, that’s it.. pic.twitter.com/ckXp3tdefc — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 19, 2021

If Tate Martell does return to Miami for the 2021 season – which one report indicates he will – we’re intrigued to see which position he lines up at.

It seems clear quarterback is a lost cause. Martell is a freak athlete, but just hasn’t shown he’s capable of reading defenses and making the right throws against collegiate schemes. The Miami Hurricane may look for another crack at the receiver position.

Regardless of position, it appears Martell will indeed play college football in 2021 judging by his latest social media post. We’re excited to see him back in action.