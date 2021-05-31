Look: Tate Martell Has Finally Settled An Old Rivalry

As Tate Martell continues to look for a new college team to call his own for the 2021 season, he appears to have ended a longstanding feud with a fellow quarterback.

Over the weekend, San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel revealed that the beef between him and Martell is “officially squashed.” He then posted a video of himself unblocking Martell on Twitter and following him instead.

Martell was grateful and retweeted the video, showing what Starkel had done. He added a “heart” symbol to show his appreciation.

The former Miami/Ohio State quarterback and former Texas A&M/Arkansas quarterback began feuding several years ago, when Martell boasted he could easily start for Texas A&M as a true freshman. He called out Starkel by name and mocked him.

“Texas A&M I can start as a true freshman easy, all their QB’s left and all there is going to be is Nick Starkel and he’s a** my dude,” Martell previously wrote, per 247Sports.

But after failing to earn the starting job at Miami, Tate Martell appears to have humbled himself a little.

After entering the transfer portal in January, Martell admitted that he’s trying to learn from his mistakes and has a lot to prove moving forward.

Martell did not play in 2020 after opting out but was struggling to get reps under Manny Diaz anyway. He even tried his hand at wide receiver just to get on the field more.

We’ll find out just how humble Martell has become in the months to come.

Where do you think Tate Martell will transfer to?