Look: The Rock Reacts To Miami's Big Recruiting News

On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes received incredible news regarding their 2023 recruiting class. Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa has committed to Mario Cristobal's program.

Mauigoa is the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in his class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Several hours after Mauigoa announced his commitment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reacted to the news.

Johnson officially welcomed Mauigoa to Miami.

"Big BIG news for our @CanesFootball," Johnson tweeted. " Congratulations USO @FrancisMauigoa! You no doubt will make all of us - your AIGA, very proud. Hardest workers in the room. Welcome to THE U. Now the fun part - get to work. @coach_cristobal #humblehungry."

Johnson played college football at Miami. As you'd expect, he likes to stay up to date with everything regarding the Hurricanes.

As for Mauigoa's decision, he revealed that Miami's coaching staff played a huge role in all of this.

“The coaching staff over there, I think they’re settled over there,” Mauigoa said, via 247Sports. “They recruited me at Oregon. We built a lot of bond, a lot of relationships. I have great trust in (offensive line coach Alex Mirabal) and (head coach Mario Cristobal). Playing for a head coach that played O-line, that’s an O-line dream right there because an O-line head coach, he’s gonna focus your football game on the O-line. So yeah, it’s all about ‘The U.’”

The future is certainly bright for Mauigoa and the Hurricanes.