Look: Top Quarterback Recruit Shoots Down Wild Rumors

7 Oct 2000: Players of the Miami Hurricanes hold up their helmets during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Hurricanes defeated the Seminoles 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport

Over the weekend, Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes landed one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle: four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Shortly after his commitment, a report surfaced saying the highly-touted prospect agreed to a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami mega-booster John Ruiz.

The report also mentioned that Rashada turned down an $11 million NIL offer from Florida's Gator Collective.

However, Rashada shot down the wild rumors in a tweet this Monday afternoon.

"Any report regarding my commitment to the University of Miami is false unless I was interviewed directly," he said in a statement. "All reports of my decision involving a NIL deal is inaccurate. I would never make a life/career choice for any monetary value. As I stated in my commitment live on TV I chose Miami because of the relationship I have with the coaches, players, and the direction the program is headed. I wish not to address the false reports again as this is a time I wish to celebrate my college commitment and my commitment to my current team, and teammates as we look forward to our dream of winning a state championship. At this time I request no interviews."

NIL deal or not, this is a massive recruiting victory for Cristobal and the Hurricanes, who certainly appear to be heading in the right direction.

Miami football has its quarterback of the future.