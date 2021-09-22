Manny Diaz Addresses Rumors About Job Security

The Miami Hurricanes have only played three games so far this season, but it appears head coach Manny Diaz is already on the hot seat.

Miami currently owns a 1-2 record, with its lone win coming against Appalachian State at home. Last weekend, the Hurricanes were dismantled by the Michigan State Spartans.

Following the loss to the Spartans, several Hurricanes fans revealed that they wanted Diaz fired. They just don’t believe he’s the right coach to bring the program back to its glory days.

Earlier this week, Diaz was asked about Miami’s slow start during a recent interview with ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. He admit that it’s do-or-die time for the Hurricanes.

“We’re at a point now where we’ve got to be able to refocus our season, refocus our goals, be honest with ourselves, hold ourselves accountable for the things that we’ve not done well and move on together,” Diaz told Adelson, via ESPN.

As for his job security, Diaz understands that a program with rich history like Miami won’t accept a disappointing season.

“I’m able to insulate myself from that because I don’t read these types of things during the course of the season, but I’m not stupid,” Diaz said. “I coach at the University of Miami. I understand the tradition and the pride of this place. I understand the standard.”

Florida State and Miami should be better than they are right now. So what is the deal with their disappointing starts? I asked Mike Norvell and Manny Diaz, who both spoke to me about their respective starts as pressure mounts on them to turn things around. https://t.co/9AsiUsQE94 — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 22, 2021

Despite all the chatter about him being on the hot seat, Diaz claims he’s not worried. That’s because his job doesn’t allow him time to sit back and think about his job security.

“Worry solves nothing. You don’t come in Sunday and start to worry. You come in Sunday and say, ‘OK, here are the four things that we’ve got to get this team operating better in these situations.’ The work allows you to not even worry about anything because the work is real.”

Miami should take care of business this weekend against Central Connecticut. A win this Saturday would improve Miami’s record to 2-2.

The real test for Diaz’s squad starts next week, as the Hurricanes will begin their conference schedule on Sept. 30 against the Virginia Cavaliers.