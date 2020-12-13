Manny Diaz Has Brutally Honest Description Of Today’s Loss

Going into Saturday’s game against No. 17 North Carolina, Manny Diaz and the No. 10 Miami football program had a chance to prove themselves as the clear third-best team in the ACC.

Unfortunately for Diaz, the Hurricanes got demolished at home in Hard Rock Stadium.

North Carolina (8-3) came out with an aggressive run game and wiped the floor with Miami (8-2), grabbing the win 62-26. The Tar Heels racked up 554 yards on the ground, completely trouncing the Hurricanes defense. Senior running back Michael Carter led the way with 308 yards and two touchdowns. Junior ballcarrier Javonte Williams added 236 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Both UNC players averaged over 10 yards per carry. Carter and Williams set an FBS record for most rushing yards by a running back duo ever (544).

Meanwhile, Miami lacked any explosiveness on offense. After opening the game with a field goal, the Hurricanes went dark, not scoring again until 10 seconds remained in the half.

After the game, Diaz spoke with the media. He began his press conference with a rather bleak yet honest sentence.

“The opening statement is we got out ass kicked. A humiliating performance,” he said via Susan Miller Degnan.

Manny Diaz: "The opening statement is we got our ass kicked. A humiliating performance." — Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) December 13, 2020

There isn’t much more for Diaz to say than that. If a team gives up over 500 yards on the ground, chances are that group will go home with a loss. The Hurricanes did exactly that on Saturday, as they dropped only their second game this year.

UNC jumped onto Miami from the start, scoring 21 points, all on the ground, in the first quarter. The Tar Heels pulled into halftime up 34-10, with the game already nearing its endpoint.

Quarterback Sam Howell opened the second half with a two-yard rushing score and the contest was all but over. Williams and Carter did the rest as they continued to gash the Hurricanes defense.

Diaz and Miami will go home unhappy. With no scheduled regular season games remaining, the Hurricanes will await their postseason destination.