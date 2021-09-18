Manny Diaz Reveals Honest Message To Miami Recruits

With today’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, Miami fell to 1-2 on the season. It’s not the start head coach Manny Diaz was hoping for.

The Hurricanes began the season ranked 14th in the AP poll. They were blown out by Alabama in the opener, but that’s nothing to really be ashamed about.

However, the next two weeks brought a narrow win over Appalachian State and today’s embarrassing loss. Suddenly, Diaz has a lot of people calling for his firing.

After today’s game, Diaz had a simple message for any recruits Miami is courting. He called the program’s struggles “temporary” and implored prospects to come to Coral Gables to help brighten the future.

Canes HC Manny Diaz, on his message to recruits: “This is a temporary situation…these guys can come be the solution…they can help the program take the next step.” — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) September 18, 2021

All of this is well and good for Diaz, but the fact remains if he doesn’t straighten out this season, he could find himself out of a job. He went 6-7 in his first year at Miami in 2019 before turning in an 8-3 campaign last season.

The Hurricanes desperately need to get themselves right starting with next week’s game against Central Connecticut State. After that, they have a winnable home ACC contest against Virginia, but then must travel to take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Diaz needs positive results, and quickly.