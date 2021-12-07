Mario Cristobal Had Important Message For Miami Fans Today

The Miami Hurricanes‘ fan base has vanished in recent years. Bringing it back is one of Mario Cristobal’s top priorities.

The Cristobal era in Coral Gables is already underway. The former Oregon head coach agreed to become Miami’s head coach on Monday and held his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

There’s plenty of things Cristobal needs to address in Miami. One of the first will be finding a way to reinvigorate the fan base.

Cristobal sent Miami fans an important message about that on Tuesday.

“Look, the energy created by the people who surround the program is everything, as it relates to players here, as it relates to building momentum, as it relatse to recruiting,” Cristobal explained. “Recruits come to these games and they want to see what the atmosphere is like. So, when they come to the game, and when that game is live on TV or posted on social media, it’s either helping you with recruits or it’s hurting you with recruits. It’s that simple. There’s no in-between. … We’ve got to do things on our part to generate that, and then we’ve got to bring it all together.”

Canes HC Mario Cristobal today on the importance of creating a big-time atmosphere and having fan support at Hard Rock Stadium next fall… pic.twitter.com/akET8upG87 — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) December 7, 2021

Mario Cristobal knows what he’s talking about.

One of the main reasons Kayvon Thibodeaux – the biggest recruit Cristobal landed in Eugene – chose Oregon was because of Autzen Stadium and Ducks fans. He just so happened to take his official visit on the same day the Ducks beat Washington in overtime back in 2018 and it was an electric atmosphere. Cristobal wants the same in Miami.

Cristobal is well aware if he’s going to have success at Miami that the fans will play a role in that. Stadium atmosphere and fan passion play big keys in the recruiting world.