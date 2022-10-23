Mario Cristobal Has Stern Message For Players After Loss To Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami head coach Mario Cristobal yells and gestures on the field before the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the University of Miami Hurricanes on September 10, 2022 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was not a happy camper following this Saturday's loss to Duke.

During his postgame press conference, Cristobal sent a very serious message to his players about competing hard. He made it abundantly clear that he doesn't want to see anyone slacking off.

"If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else," Cristobal said, via Brett McMurphy. "What we have to do requires tough people. To turn a program, rebuild it, it requires tough-minded people willing to do the work."

Cristobal added, "Some guys have played really well, some guys have played hard. We’ll go from there."

The Hurricanes ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, giving up 21 unanswered points to the Blue Devils.

Cristobal wasn't going to turn Miami into a contender overnight, but a 3-4 start to the season is disappointing nonetheless.

Miami's remaining schedule features games against Virginia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Pittsburgh.

Cristobal will need to finish the season on a strong note if he wants to avoid backlash from the fan base in Miami.