Mario Cristobal Is Trending After Miami's Awful Performance

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 17, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images) Jack Gorman/Getty Images

Miami spent considerable time, effort and money to poach Mario Cristobal from Oregon last year.

Thus far, the return on investment has not been good. The Hurricanes lost 45-21 to Duke today to fall to 3-4; it was Miami's fourth loss in the last five games.

Cristobal's three wins have come against Southern Miss, Bethune-Cookman and a 2-5 rebuilding Virginia Tech team. Not what fans of the U were expecting when they saw the program hand the Miami native and former Hurricane offensive lineman a 10-year, $80 million contract.

After today's sorry performance, in which the 'Canes committed an unsightly eight turnovers, Miami fans and college football media members alike are killing Cristobal.

"It's actually fine to come down on Mario Cristobal for having this bad a team in Year 1 at Miami." said Split Zone Duo's Alex Kirschner. "They paid him a lot of money, and the portal exists. No excuse for this, sorry."

"There is no more overrated HC in sports than Mario Cristobal," said MTV's Matt Heiniger. "The fact anyone celebrated Miami hiring him last offseason is a joke. Good for Oregon losing him."

"The Miami Hurricanes were better with Randy Shannon than Mario Cristobal," said InsideTheHeat.com's Shandel Richardson.

"It shouldn’t surprise anyone who followed his career at Oregon that Mario Cristobal is struggling," said Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson. "He’s exhibit A of coaches who think that football is played strictly on recruiting websites and not on the field."

"Miami-Florida had high hopes when Mario Cristobal was hired. A loss to Duke at home, giving up 45 points, is a big negative for the once-proud program," added Howie Schwab.

With such a lengthy and expensive contract, Cristobal's job isn't in danger for because of his poor start.

It would behoove him to turn things around though. Otherwise, a long offseason awaits.