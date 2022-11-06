Mario Cristobal Is Trending Amid Miami's Embarrassing Performance vs. Florida State

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on during the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

There was once a belief that Mario Cristobal saved the Oregon football program and that he'd do the same for his alma mater, Miami.

However, it's fairly obvious now that Oregon did more for Cristobal than Cristobal did for Oregon.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes trail their biggest rival, the Florida State Seminoles, 31-3 at the half this Saturday night.

The pulse of the Miami football program is dying. Fans are really questioning whether it's worth giving Cristobal a few more years.

"There was going to be a low point in the rebuild for Mario Cristobal. This very much feels like it. Getting embarrassed at home by your rival," said Will Manso.

"Whatever the opposite of a QB coach is called, that's what Mario Cristobal is," Addicted To Quack wrote.

"Mario Cristobal remains a mystery to me. Sometimes I wonder if there’s an Oregon effect when it comes to coaching. Is Miami just devoid of talent & that’s his first mission? I just don’t know.," said Yatagarasu Kane Webb.

To make matters worse for Cristobal, a player he kept on the bench at Oregon - running back Trey Benson - is running all over the Hurricanes tonight.

Cristobal is infamously known for being a poor identifier and developer of talent.

"Trey Benson got 6 carries last year under Mario Cristobal at Oregon. He might get 6 TDs tonight," said Ira Schoffel.

To be fair to Cristobal, he's an excellent recruiter and implements a strong culture. But those things take years to materialize.

It's going to be an uphill battle for Cristobal to turn Miami into a juggernaut.