Mario Cristobal, Miami Flip Former 4-Star Alabama Commit

The Mario Cristobal era at Miami is already off to a solid start. Mere days after being introduced as the Hurricanes’ head coach, he’s flipped a top prospect from the top recruiting program in the country.

On Friday, 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner announced that he is switching his commitment from Alabama to Miami. He specifically cited the addition of Cristobal as a factor in his decision.

“…As time went on I was able to fall back in love with the University of Miami, and with the addition of coach [Cristobal] that really helped me make the decision to flip my commitment from Alabama to Miami,” Skinner wrote. “I wanna thank my mom, and dad for understanding, trusting, and believing in me through this entire process. But with all that being said, mama, your son is officially a CANE.”

Skinner is a four-star prospect and the No. 98 player in the country per 247Sports. He is the No. 3 tight end in the nation and the No. 15 prospect from the state of Florida.

Mario Cristobal takes over a Miami team that has struggled to find elite recruits for the 2022 season. They have just eight players in their class as of this week’s National Signing Day.

It may take some time for Cristobal to get his feet under him and really hit the recruiting trail with stride. But if his presence alone is flipping commits, that bodes well for his tenure.

Cristobal has successfully lifted two FBS programs to some of their best seasons ever. If he can achieve that in Miami, he might become a national sensation.

Will any other notable players flip to Miami before next year?