Miami head coach Mario Cristobal isn’t messing around when it comes to putting together an elite staff.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Cristobal has had conversations with Jason Taylor about a job on his staff for the 2022 season. This possibility was first mentioned by CaneSport.com.

Taylor, who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, played college football at Akron. However, he’s considered a legend in Miami due to all the success he had with the Dolphins.

Over the course of his NFL career, Taylor 788 total tackles, 151 tackles for loss, 139.5 sacks and 46 forced fumbles. He earned All-Pro honors four times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2006.

Taylor doesn’t have experience coaching college football, but he could potentially get his foot in the door as an analyst or consultant.

Jason Taylor and Mario Cristobal have been discussing a job on UM staff, per two people briefed on situation. Consultant or analyst role among options. Possibility of this first mentioned by @CaneSport — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 26, 2022

Cristobal has already hired a plethora of marquee names to his staff for this fall. Landing an NFL legend like Jason Taylor would just be icing on the cake.

As of now, Charlie Strong is set to be Miami’s linebackers coach, Josh Gattis will be the offensive coordinator, and Kevin Steele will be the defensive coordinator.

With the right staff in place, Cristobal will have a chance to bring the Hurricanes back to their glory days.