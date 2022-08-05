Mario Cristobal Reveals If Sean Taylor's Number Should Be Retired At Miami

MIAMI - JANUARY 1: Defensive back Sean Taylor #26 of the Miami Hurricanes attempts to elude wide receiver P.K. Sam #4 of the Florida State Seminoles during the 2004 Orange Bowl game on January 1, 2004 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Hurricanes won 16-14. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The late Sean Taylor was considered an icon at Miami, winning a national title and earning Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors.

On Friday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal revealed that a player asked to wear Taylor's No. 26 for the upcoming season. That request was declined.

Cristobal was then asked if Miami should retire No. 26 for life. His response to that question was quite fascinating.

“I don’t know if numbers should be retired, in general,” Cristobal said. “They should be honored. I do believe that. Because if you start retiring numbers at the University of Miami, you can retire 40-plus numbers in a hurry.”

Fans are glad that Cristobal feels this way about Taylor's jersey number.

If the Hurricanes aren't going to retire No. 26, they should make sure that it isn't tossed around from season to season.

Do you think Miami should retire Sean Taylor's number?