Mark Richt Has An Honest Admission For Miami Hurricanes Fans

The Miami Hurricanes surprised a lot of people–including their old coach Mark Richt–with their 47-34 demolition of Louisville Saturday night.

Richt, a Miami alum who coached his alma mater from 2016-18, predicted Louisville would win at home. Instead, the ‘Canes jumped out to leads of 14-3 after one quarter and 20-6 at halftime and held on to give Manny Diaz the biggest win of his tenure.

On Sunday, Richt was a good sport about his failed prediction, eating plenty of crow for Miami players and fans on Twitter.

“I hear I’m catching grief from a few Miami players and fans. I deserve it!” Richt wrote. “The coaching staff and players did awesome job and I’m happy for everybody. Maybe my prediction of a Louisville victory provided a little extra motivation. PS I should have listened to my wife. LOL!”

Houston transfer quarterback D’Eriq King was superb on Saturday, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

“The offensive line played a great game,” King said post-game, via ESPN. “They allowed me to sit in the pocket and throw the ball, and we did pretty good.”

If Miami can beat rival Florida State on Saturday, the Hurricanes will be 3-0 heading into a bye week before visiting No. 1 Clemson on October 10. There’s room for them to make some noise in the ACC.