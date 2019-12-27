Miami AD Responds To Team’s Ugly Bowl Loss: ‘Changes Are Necessary And Expected’

The last decade-plus of Miami football has fallen way below the once-dominant program’s expectations. Last night’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech felt particularly like a nadir for the Hurricanes.

Manny Diaz’s team was shutout by the Conference USA club 14-0. The game featured 18 total punts, Miami rotated through three quarterbacks, all of whom were ineffective, and the team only managed 227 total yards on the day.

Before the game, reports emerged that Miami and offensive coordinator Dan Enos were parting ways at season’s end. That feels like it was a premonition now, but he may not be the only person on the way out.

Miami athletic director Blake James is not thrilled with the outcome of Thursday’s game. He took to Twitter to make sure that fans know where he stands on the performance.

“Manny Diaz is the right leader for our program but clearly changes are necessary and expected,” James wrote.

With the loss, Miami, viewed as perhaps the most talented in the ACC Coastal, finished 6-7 on the year.

After three straight wins over Pitt, Florida State, and Louisville, things looked to be heading in a decent direction, but The U lost an embarrassing game to another CUSA team, crosstown foe FIU, and followed it up with a season ending loss to Duke.

The three-game losing streak to end the season is really brutal, especially with two Group of Five clubs involved. James gives Manny Diaz a vote of confidence here, but his seat may get hot next season if things don’t take a big step forward.