Miami Announces Official Decision On QB Tate Martell

The University of Miami announced on Saturday night an official decision by quarterback Tate Martell.

Martell, the transfer QB from Ohio State, will not play for the Hurricanes this season. The former top recruit was suspended for the team’s season opener. Friday night, it was reported that Martell had decided to opt out of the season.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald first reported the news on Friday evening.

“Amid a roller coaster of a college football career, University of Miami redshirt junior quarterback Tate Martell is opting out of the 2020 football season, the Miami Herald has learned,” he reported.

Saturday night, that report was confirmed by Miami. The Hurricanes announced that Martell is out for the season.

Tate Martell is listed on the Miami unavailability report as "Tate Martell (season)" — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 19, 2020

Martell has had a rollercoaster of a college football career so far. He was an incredibly-hyped recruit featured on Netflix’s QB series. Martell came to Ohio State with many thinking he’d star in Urban Meyer’s dual-threat system.

But Martell never rose up the depth chart at Ohio State. He transferred out before Justin Fields arrived in Columbus.

Martell ended up at Miami, but he couldn’t win the starting job with the Hurricanes, either. Martell spent some time at wide receiver in 2019.

If this is it for Martell at The U, he’ll leave South Florida having completed one pass for seven yards.