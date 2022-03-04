Miami Announces The Passing Of Mario Cristobal’s Mom

The Miami Hurricanes had heartbreaking news to share with their fan base this Friday. Clara Cristobal, the mother of football coach Mario Cristobal, has passed away. She was 81 years old.

A cause of death has not been announced, but Cristobal’s mother has been battling an unspecified illness for a considerable amount of time.

Miami posted a heartfelt statement on its Twitter account for the Cristobal family.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mario Cristobal’s mother, Clara,” the team said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Miami Hurricanes Family our loves, thoughts and prayers are with Mario, Jessica and their family during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with @coach_cristobal and his family after the passing of his mother, Clara. pic.twitter.com/8D4S6eJqCw — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 4, 2022

Cristobal provided an update on his mother back in November.

“She’s fighting,” Cristobal told reporters, via 247Sports. “That’s the best way to say it, and that’s exactly what I expected to see out of her.”

Our thoughts are with the Cristobal family at this time.