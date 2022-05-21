Miami Booster Has Blunt Message For Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Citadel Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban called out a plethora of different people and programs this week, including the Miami Hurricanes.

Saban claims Miami has been using billionaire booster John Ruiz to land NIL deals with incoming recruits and marquee transfers.

“These guys at Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000, that’s in the newspaper,” Saban said. “The guy tells you how he’s doing it. But the NCAA can’t enforce their rules because it’s not against the law, and that’s an issue, that’s a problem. And unless we get something that protects them from litigation, I don’t know what we’re going to do about it.”

On Friday, Ruiz fired back at Saban. During a conversation with the Miami Herald, he said the Alabama head coach's comments showed how "clueless" he is.

"Shocked, shocked that somebody in the business for such a long time and on top of his game was totally clueless of what all of this means,” Ruiz said. “He basically said, ‘I’m losing my market dominance because of everything that is going on and then starts… throwing everyone under the bus.”

Ruiz went on to say Saban's comments were a "poor display of judgement and character."

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio this week, Saban issued an apology to those he publicly called out.

“I should have never singled anyone out. That was a mistake," Saban said. "I apologize for that."

Saban may have retracted his initial statements, but it appears the damage is already done.