Miami Coach Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Tate Martell

It’s a been a difficult transition for quarterback Tate Martell following his transfer from Ohio State to Miami. After he gained immediate eligibility, the expectation was that he would land the starting job.

Martell struggled in the preseason and lost out to Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry. He eventually left the quarterbacks altogether, landing with the wide receivers instead.

After the close of the regular season, the Hurricanes re-opened the quarterback battle. That opened the door for Martell to land the starting role for the team’s bowl game.

However, after the recent comments from Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos, Martell doesn’t appear to be close to landing the starting role.

Here’s what Enos had to say, via Miami Herald:

“He has to do it on the field and it’s been very inconsistent. He hasn’t done anything to have earned a chance to do that yet. He’s been really good [in four practices]. And he’s done a nice job. I don’t know where it will end up. He’s in the right frame of mind, and we would like to see the best version of him.”

It doesn’t look like Martell will land the starting role any time soon.

Miami faces off against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Thursday, December 26. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.