Miami Coach Manny Diaz Announces He Tested Positive

Miami’s Manny Diaz became the latest college football coach to announce bad news on Friday. The 46-year-old coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Diaz informed the college football world from his Twitter account early on Friday morning. He assured his followers that he is still helping prepare the team while he remains in isolation. Most importantly he claims to be “feeling good overall.”

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as prepare for our next game at Wake Forest,” Diaz tweeted early on Friday.

The Hurricanes have the weekend off in the ACC. The team was originally supposed to play Georgia Tech, but that game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Miami locker room. The No. 12 Hurricanes will now return to action on Dec. 5 against Wake Forest.

In last week’s game against Virginia Tech, Miami sat out 13 players and nearly postponed the contest due to the spread of COVID-19. The Hurricanes won the game 25-24, but subsequently had more positives come back after Sunday’s round of testing.

Although it’s unclear at this point, Miami may be without their head coach when they play again in just eight days.

Unfortunately, Diaz’s news is more of the same for the 2020 college football season. Fans have seen high-profile coaches and players miss time because of the illness all season long, forcing conferences to constantly change schedules. This week, over 15 games have been canceled or postponed because of the virus.

In the meantime though, Diaz looks like he’s staying optimistic. The college football world wishes him a speedy and full recovery.