Miami DE Scott Patchan Announces He’ll Enter Transfer Portal

Miami defensive end Scott Patchan is moving on from the Hurricanes. The graduate transfer announced on Twitter he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal, seeking a “new challenge.”

Patchan shared his announcement on Saturday afternoon.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Patchan wrote on his personal Twitter. “It has always been my dream to play at the University of Miami. I will cherish the relationships fostered with my teammates, coaches and others. I will be a Cane for life. I now look forward to new challenge. God bless.”

Patchan joined Miami as a part of the Hurricanes’ 2014 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound DE ranked as the No. 22 SDE and No. 449 overall prospect in the 2014 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Florida prospect had plenty of offers from top schools across the country. But Miami was the clear-cut choice for Patchan.

The DE played in 30 total games over four years with the Hurricanes. Patchan finishes his Miami career with 63 total tackles, 8.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks.

His most productive season came in 2019 as Patchan racked up 33 tackles, six TFL and 2.5 sacks.

The former Miami DE recently received a medical waiver, granting him a sixth year of collegiate eligibility. Patchan was expected to be a key contributor for the Hurricanes’ defense in 2020.

But the graduate transfer is now seeking a fresh opportunity elsewhere. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.