On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Hurricanes faced off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the Independence Bowl. It could not have gone worse for the Hurricanes, who were already in the midst of an awful season.

Just before the bowl game kicked off, Miami insider Tim Reynolds reported the Hurricanes would make a major coaching change following the game – no matter the result.

Well, that’s exactly what happened.

After failing to score in the bowl game, Miami head coach Manny Diaz announced Dan Enos will not return as the team’s offensive coordinator next season.

“The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach,” the team announced.

Enos joined the staff at Arkansas after being the head coach at Central Michigan. After three years under Bret Bielema, he briefly joined Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff. He resigned to take a job at Alabama after just a few weeks.

He helped Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to one of the best statistical seasons in Alabama history. After leading the Tide’s passing attack, Enos left to join the Hurricanes.

Unfortunately, he didn’t find the same success with quarterbacks Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell.

Miami managed just 227 yards of offense and failed to score. Now the Hurricanes are in search of a new offensive coordinator.