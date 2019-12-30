The Spun

Report: 5-Star Running Back Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

A look at the sky during a Miami-Syracuse game.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 21: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange on October 21, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A former five-star running back recruit in the 2018 class has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal heading into the offseason.

Lorenzo Lingard, the No. 2 running back recruit in the ’18 class, is reportedly considering a transfer out of Miami.

The Hurricanes’ running back had 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, missing the final seven games of the year with an injury. He redshirted this past season.

247Sports first reported the news.

Lingard was a five-star prospect and the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2018 class coming out of high school, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Miami went 6-7 in 2019.

The Hurricanes finished the year with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.


