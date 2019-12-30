Report: 5-Star Running Back Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

A former five-star running back recruit in the 2018 class has reportedly entered the NCAA’s transfer portal heading into the offseason.

Lorenzo Lingard, the No. 2 running back recruit in the ’18 class, is reportedly considering a transfer out of Miami.

The Hurricanes’ running back had 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in 2018, missing the final seven games of the year with an injury. He redshirted this past season.

247Sports first reported the news.

JUST IN: A source has confirmed that former five-star and current Miami RB Lorenzo Lingard has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal:https://t.co/0XQwFWjwaF pic.twitter.com/KpomiSPufd — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 30, 2019

Lingard was a five-star prospect and the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2018 class coming out of high school, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Miami went 6-7 in 2019.

The Hurricanes finished the year with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.