Miami Expected To Have Significant Staff Change After Independence Bowl

Miami aspires to be a power in the ACC Coastal every year, and on paper, there’s no reason why the Hurricanes can’t at least take a major step forward from where they’ve been. Once again, in 2019, the ‘Canes were a largely middling program, finishing 6-6 in the regular season.

First year head coach Manny Diaz’s team will finish things up for the year this afternoon. In just about an hour, they face Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

According to Tim Reynolds, Miami will have yet another staff shakeup after that game. Dan Enos, a big offensive coordinator hire by Diaz last offseason, will be moving on.

Enos is a well-regarded coach, who has been all over the college coaching landscape since stepping down after five years as head coach at Central Michigan in 2014.

It looks like he’ll be moving on yet again after the bowl game.

Barring a significant change in plans, the Miami Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to part ways after today’s Independence Bowl. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 26, 2019

Enos joined the staff at Arkansas after leaving CMU. After three years under Bret Bielema, he made a brief move to Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff, but resigned to take a job at Alabama after just a few weeks. He coached Tua Tagovailoa as quarterbacks coach for one year, before taking the coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Diaz at Miami.

He had to balance quarterbacks Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry at The U, both of whom had stark ups and downs this season, along with quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-quarterback Tate Martell, the much-hyped transfer from Ohio State.

The ‘Canes and Bulldogs get underway at 4 p.m. ET. Miami is a seven-point favorite in the game.

