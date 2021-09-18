College Football Player’s Embarrassing Tackle Attempt Goes Viral

Today has been one to forget for the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes against unranked Big Ten foe Michigan State. One play in particular has defined things for the ‘Canes.

Midway through the second quarter, the Spartans opened a drive with a screen pass from Payton Thorne to Tre Mosley. He burst through a tackle, and took it 51 yards. After a 15-yard horse collar penalty, the Spartans would continue the drive all the way up at the ‘Canes 24.

Giving up 66 total yards on a screen is bad. It is even worse when a veteran safety has that player dead to rights, before weirdly peeling off to engage a blocker.

Junior Gurvan Hall Jr. had Mosley lined up in the open field, before making an embarrassing decision to go right at a blocker off to the side rather than make the tackle. Mosley shed a trailing defender who had a much worse shot at making the play, and the rest is history.

The play has drawn a number of comparisons to a glitch in Madden or NCAA Football. It is hard to fathom how Hall did what he did.

To make things worse, he did it wearing Miami legend Sean Taylor’s No. 26. Taylor never backed down from a one-on-one tackle attempt like that.

Hall and the ‘Canes defense would get bailed out on the drive. The Spartans would stall out at the 22, and Matt Coghlin missed a 39 yard field goal. Things haven’t gone as well the rest of the way though.

Michigan State leads Miami 31-17, with just over four minutes left in the game.