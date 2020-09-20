No. 17 Miami football added a number of key transfers this year. Guys like quarterback D’Eriq King and kicker Jose Borregales have gone a long way towards proving themselves to Hurricane fans already.

King, the former star QB at Houston, has filled a major position of need for the ‘Canes. After leading the team to a win against UAB last week, he’s 12-for-20 for 158 yards and a touchdown throw to Will Mallory in the first half against No. 18 Louisville.

Miami has looked very solid in the first half, going up 20-6 on a talented Louisville club. Perhaps the most impressive single moment came with Borregales in the kicking game, which is not something you can often say for a winning football team. He has an absolute boot, though.

On 4th and 5 from the Louisville 40-yard line, head coach Manny Diaz showed a ton of faith in his transfer from FIU, sending him out for a 57-yard field goal attempt. He absolutely drilled it, with room to spare.

Jose Borregales FROM 57 YARDS🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Gr7FXF8KF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2020

At 57-yards, that kick ties a school record long. He joins Danny Miller in 1981 and Michael Badgley in 2015 in the 57-yard field goal club for Miami football.

Jose Borregales ties a Miami school record with a 57-yard field goal. In his second game as a Cane. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 20, 2020

Jose Borregales was 4-for-6 from 50+ yards during his three seasons at FIU, including a 3-for-4 year in 2019. Miami got a look at his huge leg in person last year, as he connected on both of his 50+ yards attempts in a 30-24 upset win against the Hurricanes. That included his second-career 53-yarder, his previous career long.

As a Hurricane, Borregales is now 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points so far this season. It’s hard to get off to a better start with a new team than that.

Tonight’s game is airing on ABC.

[PFF College]